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    Azur Steam iron

    GC4430/38

    Power with precision

    To provide easy removal of your toughest creases, this powerful steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment.

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    Azur Steam iron

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    Power with precision

    Easy crease removal with Ionic DeepSteam

    • 100 g steam boost
    • 2400 W
    Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

    Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

    The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

    100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Double active calc clean
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      1.55  kg
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Product dimensions
      30.3 x 12 x 15.2  cm

    • Easy to use

      Filling and emptying water
      Extra large filling hole
      Water tank capacity
      335  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Power cord length
      3  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      40  g/min
      Soleplate
      SteamGlide
      Power
      2400  W
      Steam output
      Yes
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      100  g
      Variable steam settings
      Yes
      Steam tip
      Yes

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