GC482/25
Easy de-wrinkling everyday
Our new EasyTouch garment steamer is designed to be compact yet powerful. This essential steaming solution is great for quick de-wrinkling everyday.See all benefits
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Integrated garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer
Heat proof glove included to protect your hand during steaming.
Compact design for easy storage.
The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.
Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.
Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.
Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments. It is collapsible for easy storage.
The large 1.4L detachable water tank comes with an 80% larger filling hole* compared to predecessor models, enabling easier refilling and cleaning for better tank hygiene.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.
18g/min of powerful continuous steam is concentrated through the nozzles, enabling de-wrinkling with only a few strokes.
Easy to use
Accessories included
Guarantee
Fast crease removal
Green efficiency
Size and weight
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