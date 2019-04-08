2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC502/29
Crease free clothes every day
The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated pole and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.
Ironing brand
1600 W
Adjustable pole
Glove
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.
Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.
Awards
2.0
of 5
1
Review
timtan
08/04/2019
Singapore
Reliability an issue
Product was sent for repair - replaced the heating bowl because it broke. Unfortunately, the same fault occurred recently again, but after the warranty period. Hope my new purchase of GC552/46 does not have the same problem.
This review was made for DailyTouch GC502 Garment Steamer
This review was made for DailyTouch GC502 Garment Steamer