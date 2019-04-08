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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

DailyTouchGarment Steamer

GC502/29

2

| (1) Review

1 award

Crease free clothes every day

The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated pole and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With powerful continuous steam

Crease free clothes every day

  • 1600 W

  • Adjustable pole

  • Glove

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

XL steam plate for quick results

XL steam plate for quick results

The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

Adjustable pole

Adjustable pole

Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

08/04/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Reliability an issue

Product was sent for repair - replaced the heating bowl because it broke. Unfortunately, the same fault occurred recently again, but after the warranty period. Hope my new purchase of GC552/46 does not have the same problem.

This review was made for DailyTouch GC502 Garment Steamer

This review was made for DailyTouch GC502 Garment Steamer

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