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  • Standard Product Photo Philips QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer GC525/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer GC525/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer GC525/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer GC525/05
  • Product Lifestyle Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Lifestyle Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer GC525/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer GC525/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer GC525/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer GC525/05
  • Product Lifestyle Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Lifestyle Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

QuickTouchPortable garment Steamer

GC525/05

3

| (14) Reviews

1 award

Remove obvious creases in no time

Experience the convenience of this Philips compact garment steamer with detachable hanging accessory and remove creases from your garments quickly.

See all benefits

Powerful continuous steam and steam output control

Remove obvious creases in no time

  • 1500 W

  • 2 steam levels

  • Adjustable pole

  • Glove

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

Easy to use

Easy to use

The steamer is very easy to use. The compact and portable design makes the steamer easy to carry and store.

No ironing board needed

No ironing board needed

By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

14

Reviews

21/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Very good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC525/05 Portable garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC525/05 Portable garment Steamer

30/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

garment steamer plus with hanger confortably to use, good!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC525/05 Portable garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC525/05 Portable garment Steamer

09/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

The advert was enough to make me get this!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC525/05 Portable garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC525/05 Portable garment Steamer

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