2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC525/05
Remove obvious creases in no time
Experience the convenience of this Philips compact garment steamer with detachable hanging accessory and remove creases from your garments quickly.
1500 W
2 steam levels
Adjustable pole
Glove
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
The steamer is very easy to use. The compact and portable design makes the steamer easy to carry and store.
By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.
Awards
3.0
of 5
14
Reviews
hiu_yeungshum
21/05/2012
Singapore
Very good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC525/05 Portable garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC525/05 Portable garment Steamer
Cedric_Kai_ChuanKong
30/06/2012
Singapore
garment steamer plus with hanger confortably to use, good!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC525/05 Portable garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC525/05 Portable garment Steamer
RaymondYeo
09/05/2012
Singapore
The advert was enough to make me get this!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC525/05 Portable garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC525/05 Portable garment Steamer