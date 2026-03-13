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Ironing
All series
6400 series Pressurised steam generator
Discontinued
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GC6430/02
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User Manual Philips 6400 series Pressurized ironing system - English
Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. - English
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How to clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron/Steam Generator is leaking from the soleplate
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not produce steam
My ironing board is wet and I see water stains on the floor
The blue light is blinking on my Philips Steam Generator Iron
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
Contacting Philips
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