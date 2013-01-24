Home
Pressurised steam generator

GC7330
Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7330 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.

      Faster ironing - from start to finish

      Pressurised steam power with fast-fill water tank

      • Variable steam
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

      Start quickly: less than 2 minutes start-up time

      Start quickly: less than 2 minutes start-up time

      This system iron is ready to use in less than 2 minutes.

      Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

      The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

      Variable steam settings to suit every garment

      Variable steam settings to suit every garment.

      Constant steam up to 110 g/min for fast crease removal

      Constant steam up to 110 g/min helps to efficiently remove all creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        110  g/min
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Pressure
        Up to 4
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        1000  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Heat up time
        2  min
        Hose storage
        Hose clip
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Hose length
        1.7  m

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        20% energy reduction

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Easy rinsing

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Product dimensions
        42.9 x 40 x 42.6  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        4.5  kg

