Search terms

EN
ID
  • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort

    Pressurised steam generator

    GC8280/02

    Great results, minimum effort

    Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system produces non-stop high steam with high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 liter detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Pressurised steam generator

    Similar products

    See all Steam Generator Iron

    Great results, minimum effort

    Endless, powerful steam with 1.4 liter water tank

    Up to 5 bar pressure

    Up to 5 bar pressure

    The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

    Xtra large detachable 1.4 liter water tank

    Xtra large detachable 1.4 liter water tank

    To make ironing effortless you need a lot of steam. High steam output means a lot of refilling. The extra large 1.4 l water tank reduces the need of refilling.

    Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

    Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

    Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

    SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

    SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

    This specially designed soleplate combines superior ceramic coating for superior gliding on all fabrics and carefully designed vents for powerful crease removal.

    Steam tip lets you iron right into hard-to-reach areas

    The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

    Continuous steam up to 140 g/min for fast crease removal

    Continuous steam output up to 140 g/min thanks to the small amounts of water that are pumped into the boiler each time. For perfect and fast crease removal.

    LCD display to easily change settings

    LCD display to easily change settings.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240
      Boiler wattage
      1200
      Iron wattage
      800

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      6,06
      Product dimensions
      350 x 350 x 250

    • Easy to use

      Control
      • Temperature ready light
      • Variable steam settings
      Reaching tricky areas
      • Button groove
      • Steam tip
      Easy to set up and store
      • Easy cord and hose storage
      • Extra-large water inlet
      Water tank
      Crystal clear

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      SteamGlide soleplate

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      2,5  m
      Additional comfort
      • Iron lock
      • Steam trigger lock
      Anti-scale management
      Easy Rinse
      Hose length
      • 1,9  m
      • 1.9  m
      No leakage
      Drip-stop system
      Safe in use
      • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
      • Overheat safety stop
      • Programmable safety shut-off
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Continuous vertical steam
      Soleplate
      Optimal vent pattern

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive access and promotions

    Tips & tricks

    Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.