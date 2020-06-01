2 year warranty
Reliable and powerful trimming
Give yourself or your loved ones perfectly even and precise haircuts with the Philips Hair Clipper 3000, featuring self-sharpening blades for long-lasting sharpness. Experience powerful performance corded.
Self-sharpening blades
9 length settings
Trim and Flow
Corded use
With 9 length settings in 3mm steps, this Hair Clipper gives you confident control over your haircut. The adjustable comb lets you trim from 3mm to 24mm, and removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5mm finish. Reliable, straightforward trimming.
Our 41 mm self-sharpening blades maintain long-lasting sharpness, cutting smoothly through the hair for a consistent, even haircut every time.
Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.
4.4
of 5
127
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Chuffy
01/06/2020
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Practice makes perfect
Simple to use, although my first attempt left a little to be desired. Great amusement for the family though to see my disjointed cut. Got a lot better the second time. Easy to clean.
Pros
Plug and play
Cons
Cordless might have an advantage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-04-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-04-30
spacejelly
18/07/2025
Singapore
Verified buyer
Best hairclipper ever!
Love this product. Been using it for years and I have been buying this from Philips since way back when!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2024-06-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2024-06-17
Deadman Inc
21/05/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
Great for people who likes grow beard.
Quality is good. There is a button to eject the blade which is really great. All my previous trimmers have to force open which will cause damage over time. And also it's easy to adjust blade length by just using button instead of multiple length cover.
Pros
Quality, user friendly, great features
Cons
When putting the blade back have to force a bit. Not sure if that is a con though.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3525/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2023-04-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3525/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2023-04-20
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.