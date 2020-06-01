I chose this product simply by looking at the specs. Because I trust products made by Philips. as an example, remember the 900 series CD player CD950, I am still using it, working flawlessly (almost) only problem is the LED display comes on after playing cds for a few minutes later, otherwise no problems. I have NAIM but I choose to play cds with the Philips most of the time. I am an amateur to hair clippers. My wife does the 'cutting'. I have had a hair clipper given to me by a friend but it simply broke down, feeling really hot when we were using it during hair cuts. Simply a clipper, no accessories etc. Series 3000 HC3525/15 Hair clipper is really great. a lot of reviews in the internet already, no need to say more. Some are so inspired, they even took time to record their experiences using this hair clipper. Really worth the money for a product that is reliable especially when you want to use it, IT WORKS!!! (BTW, I also have other Philips products too. These products are already been fully reviewed as great products by others too). Try it. you can only feel the satisfaction then.