2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ironing brand
This iron features a high-quality linished aluminum soleplate for long-lasting performance.
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
5.0
of 5
40
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Yamin
02/10/2019
Indonesia
Philips employee
Verified buyer
The product is the best
[Employee of philipsglobal] Product very best forever for life in every my life
Pros
Yes
Cons
Yes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/07 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/07 Dry iron
NR67
06/01/2019
Malaysia
Been having this iron for almost 20 years. Still using it tonight!
Best iron ever! Have been using it for almost 20 years. Easy and light, travel friendly and has accompanied me overseas for the past 20 years. Still using it tonight!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron
Alanabib
18/08/2013
Malaysia
Probably the best product of Philips
This iron is a great. Perfect in size, design and function. Although there are many iron look very futuristic in market now, this HD1172 is still the best. Vey practical anywhere, anytime, at home or even in holiday.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron