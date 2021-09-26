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  • Fast and efficient guaranteed
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  • Fast and efficient guaranteed
  • Fast and efficient guaranteed
  • Fast and efficient guaranteed
  • Fast and efficient guaranteed
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Fast and efficient guaranteed
  • Fast and efficient guaranteed
  • Fast and efficient guaranteed

Discontinued

ClassicDry iron

HD1172/99

4.9
| (122) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Fast and efficient guaranteed
Easy gliding on all fabrics and reaches into tricky areas
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With speed shaped soleplate

Fast and efficient guaranteed

Non-stick soleplate coating

Non-stick soleplate coating

The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

Iron temperature-ready light

Iron temperature-ready light

Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.9

of 5

122

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2

26/09/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

Simple but Cute Dry Iron

As expected from Dry Iron from Philips. Easy to use and great quality.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Dry iron

Date of Use 2020-08-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Dry iron

Date of Use 2020-08-26

29/02/2020

Philippines

Philippines

The best dry iron ever!

It’s light and yet so efficient. Easy to use and not burning my clothes. I saw my friend using this and I was able to try it on. Then I decided to buy for my own use. I have been using this for years now. Perfect dry iron for me!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1172/99 Dry iron

Date of Use 2018-02-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1172/99 Dry iron

Date of Use 2018-02-28

28/08/2026

Indonesia

Indonesia

setrika worth it banget

Baru pertama kali coba Philips HD1175 dan ternyata sebagus itu. Awalnya nggak nyangka bakal beda sama setrika yang biasa aku pakai, tapi pas dipakai langsung kerasa tapaknya licin banget, jadi nyetrika lebih enteng dan nggak perlu ditekan-tekan. Hasilnya juga cepat rapi. Dulu sebelum pakai ini, nyetrika 1 baju bisa beberapa mennit, tapi sekarang 1 menit beneran bisa dapet 3 baju. Setrikanya ringan, nyaman digenggam, dan sejauh ini puas banget sama kualitasnya. Menurut aku worth it buat yang lagi cari setrika yang enak dipakai sehari-hari. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Setrika Kering Philips HD1175/20 Dry irons

Date of Use 2026-07-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Setrika Kering Philips HD1175/20 Dry irons

Date of Use 2026-07-15

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