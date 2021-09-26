2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ironing brand
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
4.9
of 5
122
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
HoffZeni
26/09/2021
Indonesia
Simple but Cute Dry Iron
As expected from Dry Iron from Philips. Easy to use and great quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Dry iron
Date of Use 2020-08-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Dry iron
Date of Use 2020-08-26
soyap
29/02/2020
Philippines
The best dry iron ever!
It’s light and yet so efficient. Easy to use and not burning my clothes. I saw my friend using this and I was able to try it on. Then I decided to buy for my own use. I have been using this for years now. Perfect dry iron for me!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/99 Dry iron
Date of Use 2018-02-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/99 Dry iron
Date of Use 2018-02-28
yuana
28/08/2026
Indonesia
setrika worth it banget
Baru pertama kali coba Philips HD1175 dan ternyata sebagus itu. Awalnya nggak nyangka bakal beda sama setrika yang biasa aku pakai, tapi pas dipakai langsung kerasa tapaknya licin banget, jadi nyetrika lebih enteng dan nggak perlu ditekan-tekan. Hasilnya juga cepat rapi. Dulu sebelum pakai ini, nyetrika 1 baju bisa beberapa mennit, tapi sekarang 1 menit beneran bisa dapet 3 baju. Setrikanya ringan, nyaman digenggam, dan sejauh ini puas banget sama kualitasnya. Menurut aku worth it buat yang lagi cari setrika yang enak dipakai sehari-hari. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Setrika Kering Philips HD1175/20 Dry irons
Date of Use 2026-07-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Setrika Kering Philips HD1175/20 Dry irons
Date of Use 2026-07-15