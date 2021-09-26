2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ironing brand
Ceramic soleplate
350W
1.7 m cord length
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.
The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.
4.8
of 5
30
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
HoffZeni
26/09/2021
Indonesia
Simple but Cute Dry Iron
As expected from Dry Iron from Philips. Easy to use and great quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Dry iron
Date of Use 2020-08-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Dry iron
Date of Use 2020-08-26
Cenil
27/10/2025
Indonesia
Banyak banget kelebihan HD1173 ini
Urusan setrika pasti Philips juaranya apalagi HD1173 ini, best setrika krn ringan bngt, gak lengket, cepet licin dan awet banget! Krn kakaku udh pake ini bertahun2 dan tetep gak lengket!
Pros
Ringan bangeeet kaya gak megang setrikaan, cepet panas cepet licin jadi cepet kelar. Hemat listrik dong
Cons
Tidak ada
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Setrika kering
Date of Use 2025-09-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Setrika kering
Date of Use 2025-09-27
Ummaummi
22/10/2025
Indonesia
Setrika legend, awet, nyaman dipakai
Udah percaya sama setrika philips, gak ada yg gagal, setrika ini ringan dan beneran cepet rapi
This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Setrika kering
Date of Use 2025-09-22
This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Setrika kering
Date of Use 2025-09-22
compared to HD1172