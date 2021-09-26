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2 year warranty

All series

  • Now lasts 2X times longer*
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  • Now lasts 2X times longer*
  • Now lasts 2X times longer*
  • Now lasts 2X times longer*
  • Now lasts 2X times longer*
  • Now lasts 2X times longer*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Now lasts 2X times longer*
  • Now lasts 2X times longer*
  • Now lasts 2X times longer*
  • Now lasts 2X times longer*

Discontinued

ClassicDry iron

HD1173/40

4.8
| (30) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Now lasts 2X times longer*
This Iconic Philips Classic dry iron is redesignd to offer comfortable ironing with Slim tip soleplate, Comfortable handle for extra grip , redesigned Extra stable heel rest and Improved ceramic coating , which now lasts 2 times longer*
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Now lasts 2X times longer*

  • Ceramic soleplate

  • 350W

  • 1.7 m cord length

Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

30

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

26/09/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

Simple but Cute Dry Iron

As expected from Dry Iron from Philips. Easy to use and great quality.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Dry iron

Date of Use 2020-08-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Dry iron

Date of Use 2020-08-26

27/10/2025

Indonesia

Indonesia

Banyak banget kelebihan HD1173 ini

Urusan setrika pasti Philips juaranya apalagi HD1173 ini, best setrika krn ringan bngt, gak lengket, cepet licin dan awet banget! Krn kakaku udh pake ini bertahun2 dan tetep gak lengket!

Pros

Ringan bangeeet kaya gak megang setrikaan, cepet panas cepet licin jadi cepet kelar. Hemat listrik dong

Cons

Tidak ada

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Setrika kering

Date of Use 2025-09-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Setrika kering

Date of Use 2025-09-27

22/10/2025

Indonesia

Indonesia

Setrika legend, awet, nyaman dipakai

Udah percaya sama setrika philips, gak ada yg gagal, setrika ini ringan dan beneran cepet rapi

This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Setrika kering

Date of Use 2025-09-22

This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Setrika kering

Date of Use 2025-09-22

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Disclaimers

  1. compared to HD1172