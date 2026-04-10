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  • Smooth on fabrics, strong on style Smooth on fabrics, strong on style Smooth on fabrics, strong on style

    Philips Dry irons Dry iron

    HD1175/40

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Smooth on fabrics, strong on style

    Philips’ new most advanced dry iron feature CeraPlus non-stick soleplate for smooth, effortless results on any ironable garment. Its lightweight build and ergonomic handle make ironing more comfortable than ever.

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    Philips Dry irons Dry iron

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    Smooth on fabrics, strong on style

    The best ironing soleplate on Philips Dry Irons

    • NEW CeraPlus soleplate glides smoothly on all fabrics—even delicates—without sticking or burning
    • Effective de-wrinkling in just a few strokes for faster, perfect results every time
    • Lightweight design reduces arm fatigue, making longer ironing sessions effortless
    • Easy Temperature Control safely handles all fabric types, from silk to cotton
    • Heats up in under 1 minute so you can start ironing right away
    New CeraPlus soleplate to iron smoothly on every garment

    New CeraPlus soleplate to iron smoothly on every garment

    Philips new CeraPlus soleplate glides smoothly on every ironable garment for effortless perfection. It does not stick to your garment, is scratch resistant, and easy to keep clean

    Effective de-wrinkling in only few strokes

    Effective de-wrinkling in only few strokes

    Effective dewrinkling on thick and delicate fabrics in just a few strokes for crisp results on all your garments

    Lightweight iron for effortless longer sessions

    Lightweight iron for effortless longer sessions

    Thanks to the light weight of the device, you can iron your garments effortlessly even during longer sessions

    Guaranteed non-stick even after 200 hours ironing

    Guaranteed non-stick even after 200 hours ironing

    Engineered for long‑lasting performance and tested to withstand intensive use, ensuring consistent glide and reliability over time.

    Ideal for delicates thanks to Easy Temperature control

    Ideal for delicates thanks to Easy Temperature control

    Ideal also for ironable delicate fabrics, our Easy Temperature Control sets the right temperature for all your needs, including synthetics and silk

    Ergonomic handle for improved grip

    Ergonomic handle for improved grip

    Designed with a pleasant ergonomic shape that fits naturally in your hand, the iron handle ensures a secure, slip‑free grip and effortless control while ironing

    Heat up in less than 1 minute

    Heat up in less than 1 minute

    The iron heats up in less than one minute, so it's ready whenever you are. No long waits or wasted time, just turn it on and start smoothing out wrinkles right away

    Easy storage with practical cord fix

    Easy storage with practical cord fix

    The iron is easy to store as the cord can be wrapped around the heel rest with the practical cord fix

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached, so you always know when the iron is ready

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy, so you can conveniently iron shirts without interruptions

    Precision TIP to reach tricky areas

    Precision TIP to reach tricky areas

    The precision tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the trickiest areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Dry Iron
      Heat up time
      60 seconds
      Easy to set up and store
      Yes
      Ultra-light iron
      Yes
      Precise steam tip
      Yes
      Indicator light
      Yes
      Soleplate material
      CeraPlus soleplate
      Soleplate gliding performance
      Yes
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      Yes
      Calc clean reminder
      No
      Iron+ head with pointed tip
      Yes
      Power cord storage
      Yes
      Integrated power plug
      Yes
      Power cord freedom (swivel)
      Yes
      Warranty/Guarantee
      2 years
      Anti burn protection
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      350W
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz
      Voltage
      220 V

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Power On/Off Switch
      No
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      11 x 11.3 x 24 cm
      Package dimensions (WxHxL)
      11.4 x 13.6 x 24.4 cm
      Power cord length
      1.7 m
      Iron weight
      0.66kg
      Product Weight
      0.66kg
      Package Weight
      0.13kg
      Total weight with packaging
      0.79kg

    • Design

      Color
      Pink

    • Accessories/Compatibility

      Battery type
      No battery

    • Sustainability

      Product packaging
      F-box
      Packaging
      F-box
      Recycled plastic used
      No
      User Manual
      Paper
      Repairability index
      No

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Indonesia

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