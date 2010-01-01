2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2618/00
Toast to perfection
With smooth, sleek lines and a full 1200 W of power, this toaster is as stunning as it is fast. The digital control gives you full control so you can be sure of delicious toast every time - evenly crisp and golden-brown.
Long slot
4 function digital LCD
LCD display with digital countdown timer.
One-side toasting setting for bagels and baguettes.
Made from anodised aluminium for optimal usage: corrosion resistant, scratch proof, fingerprint resistant.
Reviews
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers