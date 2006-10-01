Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Toaster
Discontinued
HD2626/20
The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1
2 slot
3 function
brushed metal
Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.
Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Reviews
Be the first to review this item
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers