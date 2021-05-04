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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Viva Collection Toaster
Discontinued
Support
HD2630/40
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Important Information Manual
Localized commercial leaflet
All (3)
Can I toast sandwiches with my Philips toaster?
Can I adjust the browning level while my Philips toaster is on?
What browning settings should I use with my Philips Toaster?
My Philips Toaster smells during first time use
Smoke comes out of my Philips Toaster
Bread gets stuck in my Philips Toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
I cannot take the bread out of my Philips toaster
The lever of my Philips Toaster does not stay down
Contacting Philips
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