2 year warranty
Discontinued
1.8 liter
10 cups
There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result
Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 48 hours
1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
FanofBasmatiRice
06/11/2018
Singapore
No frills cooker but it works well with basmati rice.
For some reason in the past, when I use a rice cooker, either a fuzzy logic or a basic model, whatever the brand, to cook the rice of my choice, viz. basmati rice, my rice always ended up scorched at the bottom and broken up. After that, I resorted to cooking basmati rice in a microwave oven to obtain beautifully cooked and visually appetizing grains of basmati rice - long and still intact. This Philips jar cooker produces the closest result to cooking basmati rice in a microwave oven minus the hassle of cleaning up the oven interior after each use. I like it. It is simple to use, easy to clean, it is half the output power of my microwave oven but most of all, it works. For me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3018 Jar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3018 Jar