2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3030/30
Fuzzy logic
1.0 liter
6 cups
1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier.
24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time.
3 food menu for more healthy varieties.
4.0
of 5
41
Reviews
ZulMaksom
30/01/2015
Malaysia
Excellent
Very good for single people like me. Rice cooks perfectly. I connected to my WeMo and I can cook my rice remotely. The delay function is good too. By the time I reach home from work my rice cook perfectly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
lekky
03/11/2022
ประเทศไทย
ผลิตภัณฑ์ดี
ความคุ้มค่าดีมากก คุณภาพของสินค้าดี ซื้อตอนที่จัดแคมเปญ คุ้มการให้บริการจากร้านค้าดีค่ะ ◆ ราคาดีมากๆเลยค่ะ
Pros
ใช้ง่าย
Cons
ยังไม่ทราบ
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/35 หม้อหุงข้าวมีเมนูระบบ Fuzzy Logic
Date of Use 2022-10-02
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/35 หม้อหุงข้าวมีเมนูระบบ Fuzzy Logic
Date of Use 2022-10-02
lekky
03/11/2022
ประเทศไทย
ผลิตภัณฑ์ดี
ความคุ้มค่าดีมาก คุณภาพของสินค้าดี ซื้อตอนที่จัดแคมเปญ การให้บริการจากร้านค้าดีค่ะ ราคาคุ้มค่ามากๆเลยค่ะ
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/35 หม้อหุงข้าวมีเมนูระบบ Fuzzy Logic
Date of Use 2022-10-02
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/35 หม้อหุงข้าวมีเมนูระบบ Fuzzy Logic
Date of Use 2022-10-02
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers