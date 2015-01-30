ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Freshness locked in, your best rice every time
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Freshness locked in, your best rice every time
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Discontinued

Avance CollectionFuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD3030/30

4
| (41) Reviews
Freshness locked in, your best rice every time
Nutrition is important to keep healthy. Philips' new multicookers come with smart cooking programs on temperature control so that freshness and nutrition is better preserved. Top front control panel for easier operation.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Smart automatic cooking program for optimal result

Freshness locked in, your best rice every time

  • Fuzzy logic

  • 1.0 liter

  • 6 cups

1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier

1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier

1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier.

24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time.

3 food menu for more healthy varieties.

3 food menu for more healthy varieties.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

41

Reviews

30/01/2015

Malaysia

Malaysia

Excellent

Very good for single people like me. Rice cooks perfectly. I connected to my WeMo and I can cook my rice remotely. The delay function is good too. By the time I reach home from work my rice cook perfectly.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

03/11/2022

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

ผลิตภัณฑ์ดี

ความคุ้มค่าดีมากก คุณภาพของสินค้าดี ซื้อตอนที่จัดแคมเปญ คุ้มการให้บริการจากร้านค้าดีค่ะ ◆ ราคาดีมากๆเลยค่ะ

Pros

ใช้ง่าย

Cons

ยังไม่ทราบ

This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/35 หม้อหุงข้าวมีเมนูระบบ Fuzzy Logic

Date of Use 2022-10-02

This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/35 หม้อหุงข้าวมีเมนูระบบ Fuzzy Logic

Date of Use 2022-10-02

03/11/2022

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

ผลิตภัณฑ์ดี

ความคุ้มค่าดีมาก คุณภาพของสินค้าดี ซื้อตอนที่จัดแคมเปญ การให้บริการจากร้านค้าดีค่ะ ราคาคุ้มค่ามากๆเลยค่ะ

This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/35 หม้อหุงข้าวมีเมนูระบบ Fuzzy Logic

Date of Use 2022-10-02

This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/35 หม้อหุงข้าวมีเมนูระบบ Fuzzy Logic

Date of Use 2022-10-02

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 