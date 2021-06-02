[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The cooker arrived in a well packed condition. I am a loyal Philips client and user. Most of our home appliances are Philips from hot water boiler, blender, air fryer and etc. Not forgetting the old Philips rice cooker which has served us for 6 years plus. My 62 years old mum is deeply sceptical about this new rice cooker will give us any excitement to shout about. After using this new cooker to cook the steam rice for the first time, she is very surprised that the rice texture tasted better and there is NO water gathering at the edge of the cooker cover. Previously, when we are using our old cooker, there will always be a lot of water slipping out from cover lid when we opened the cover to scoop out the cooked rice. This has caused our table getting wet and untidy after every rice cooking. For years, we always thought that this is normal as our previous few cookers have the similar issues too. On the 3rd day, to determine the rice texture produced between our Philips New vs Old cooker. I have conducted a Blind test with my 3 other family members. The test result is 3 against 0. My mum and my two brothers had all chosen and agreed that this new cooker produce much better rice texture and the rice fragrant is stronger too. My old cooker produced a sticky rice texture when we are scooping it out. My last comment is I was quite worried that my mum encounter difficulty to use the new cooker but to my surprised, she told me that this cooker is easy to use and maintain too. The most important, she agreed that this cooker is really a good product and it also change our traditional views on rice cooker. We thought that those problem that we are facing previously, cannot be solved at all or it is Not a problem at all as all cookers that this and we just have to live with it. Luckily, this new cooker has proved all issues are able to be solved. I will like to recommend those who are still using old cooker, please give try this cooker if you are thinking to upgrade/replace your current cooker.