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  • Versatile cooking partner
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  • Versatile cooking partner
  • Versatile cooking partner
  • Versatile cooking partner
  • Versatile cooking partner
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  • Versatile cooking partner
  • Versatile cooking partner
  • Versatile cooking partner

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD3038/30

4
| (44) Reviews
Versatile cooking partner
Philips multifunction rice cooker is ideal for cooking vatiety of healthy and delicious dishes. It has 10 different menus designed specificlly with respect to the varieties of materials.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Smart and automatic program for optimal result

Versatile cooking partner

  • 1.8 liter

  • 10 cups

6 food menu for more healthy varieties

6 food menu for more healthy varieties

Clear vision with extra large digital display panel

Clear vision with extra large digital display panel

3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

44

Reviews

02/06/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Good quality rice cooker

The size is just right and design is sleek. Rice well cook to our likings.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

18/12/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Simple to use

I like this Rice Cooker. It is simple to use and have other features like brown rice, steaming, soup, porridge, etc. This is good for a small family. Maximum cooking is 5 cups of rice.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

22/04/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Versatile rice cooker

Many features : cook rice, steam, boil and best of all can cook caserol or clay pot rice perfectly with crispy bottom yet non stick.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 