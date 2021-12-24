2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3053/33
4 cooking menus
ProCeramic+ Inner Pot
48hr keep warm
Big capacity of 2L
Innovative temperature processor to smartly monitor the heat settings and temperatures of device to ensure white rice and brown rice comes out to perfection every time. It also offers you the ability to cook congee and baking with versatility cooking programs.
Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain
2.2
of 5
6
Reviews
Mama.keren
24/12/2021
Indonesia
Kapasitas (liter) Viva collection
Viva collection katanya bagus untuk memasak nasi merah. Selain yang kapasitas 2 liter, apakah ada yang kapasitas lebih kecil ? Kalau ada, type/seri apa ya ? Terima kasih
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3053/33 Digital Rice Cooker Philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3053/33 Digital Rice Cooker Philips
Rizky
07/05/2019
Indonesia
Nasi cepat basi
Sya membeli rice cooker philips bulan 2 tahun 2019, 2 minggu pertama beli kok nasinya bisa basi ya, padahal baru 2 jam di dalam, sya kira karena hidup lalu sya cba matikan ternyata sama, Sya ganti rice cooker baru karena yg lama nasi selalu basi di dlmnya, eh taunya yg baru juga sama. Sya tnya kan k toko tempat sya membeli, katanya garansi untuk nasi basi tdk ada, yg ada cuma mesin mati. Gimana ya, rugi la sya beli. Secara philips kan mahal, kalau tau seperti ini, bagus saya beli merek china jelas gak bagusnya.
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3053/33 Digital Rice Cooker Philips
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3053/33 Digital Rice Cooker Philips
Inem
23/01/2020
Indonesia
Magic com
Beli magic com philipss baru sebulan pake,,nasi jadi cepet bau...pikir yg mahal lebih bagus...taunya mengecewakan..
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3053/33 Digital Rice Cooker Philips
Date of Use 2019-12-23
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3053/33 Digital Rice Cooker Philips
Date of Use 2019-12-23
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers