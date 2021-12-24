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  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
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  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
  • Cooks white and brown rice perfectly

Discontinued

Viva CollectionPhilips Digital Rice Cooker

HD3053/33

2.2
| (6) Reviews
Cooks white and brown rice perfectly
Innovative built-in processor to smartly monitor the heat and temperatures to ensure white and brown rice comes out to perfection every time. Inner pot is up to 5 times more durable, its super scratch resist surface is for longer usage.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

With fuzzy logic tech and long lasting Proceramic+

Cooks white and brown rice perfectly

  • 4 cooking menus

  • ProCeramic+ Inner Pot

  • 48hr keep warm

  • Big capacity of 2L

Fuzzy logic control for fresh and nutritious meals

Innovative temperature processor to smartly monitor the heat settings and temperatures of device to ensure white rice and brown rice comes out to perfection every time. It also offers you the ability to cook congee and baking with versatility cooking programs.

Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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2.2

of 5

6

Reviews

3
2

24/12/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

Kapasitas (liter) Viva collection

Viva collection katanya bagus untuk memasak nasi merah. Selain yang kapasitas 2 liter, apakah ada yang kapasitas lebih kecil ? Kalau ada, type/seri apa ya ? Terima kasih

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3053/33 Digital Rice Cooker Philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3053/33 Digital Rice Cooker Philips

07/05/2019

Indonesia

Indonesia

Nasi cepat basi

Sya membeli rice cooker philips bulan 2 tahun 2019, 2 minggu pertama beli kok nasinya bisa basi ya, padahal baru 2 jam di dalam, sya kira karena hidup lalu sya cba matikan ternyata sama, Sya ganti rice cooker baru karena yg lama nasi selalu basi di dlmnya, eh taunya yg baru juga sama. Sya tnya kan k toko tempat sya membeli, katanya garansi untuk nasi basi tdk ada, yg ada cuma mesin mati. Gimana ya, rugi la sya beli. Secara philips kan mahal, kalau tau seperti ini, bagus saya beli merek china jelas gak bagusnya.

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3053/33 Digital Rice Cooker Philips

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3053/33 Digital Rice Cooker Philips

23/01/2020

Indonesia

Indonesia

Magic com

Beli magic com philipss baru sebulan pake,,nasi jadi cepet bau...pikir yg mahal lebih bagus...taunya mengecewakan..

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3053/33 Digital Rice Cooker Philips

Date of Use 2019-12-23

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3053/33 Digital Rice Cooker Philips

Date of Use 2019-12-23

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 