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Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionJar Rice Cooker

HD3118/31

Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours. - English

  • PDF file
  • 19 July 2026

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