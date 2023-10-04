2 year warranty
Discontinued
Golden Pot with big handle
Smart 3D heating
48hr keep warm
Big capacity of 2L
Copper Outer Coating: helps to retain heat, keeping the rice warm and fresh 2. Protective Resin: protects the alloy making the pot firmer and more durable 3. Extra Thick Alloy: Evenly conducts heat to ensure that every single grain of rice is boiled and cooked throughout, giving you the desired texture 4. Champagne Gold Base: spreads the heat throughout the whole pot during cooking so the rice is fluffy and tastier 5. Super Rigid Crystal Coating: non-stick and anti-scratch for easy cleaning and enhanced durability
High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning
4.9
of 5
210
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
Philips0987
04/10/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
Reliable as always
Never been disappointed with Philips products, just as this one. Works as described, and reliably.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker
User 001
02/10/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
The product review about excellency.
The cooker works well, cooks faster, and has rice cooks well. Rice pot side handles are easy and it's useful.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker Nasi Premium + HD3138/62 Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker Nasi Premium + HD3138/62 Rice Cooker
J SEAH
11/11/2022
Singapore
Verified buyer
Easy to use one touch button Rice Cooker - HD3138
This is a great simple to use one touch button Rice Cooker. It worked as designed - cook white rice to perfection.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker Nasi Premium + HD3138/62 Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker Nasi Premium + HD3138/62 Rice Cooker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers