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  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
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  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
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  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family

Discontinued

Daily CollectionRice cooker

HD3119/30

4.9
| (210) Reviews | 99% recommend this product
Great tasting rice, for all the family
Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Long lasting 5-layer pot

Great tasting rice, for all the family

  • Golden Pot with big handle

  • Smart 3D heating

  • 48hr keep warm

  • Big capacity of 2L

Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long lasting pot

Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long lasting pot

Copper Outer Coating: helps to retain heat, keeping the rice warm and fresh 2. Protective Resin: protects the alloy making the pot firmer and more durable 3. Extra Thick Alloy: Evenly conducts heat to ensure that every single grain of rice is boiled and cooked throughout, giving you the desired texture 4. Champagne Gold Base: spreads the heat throughout the whole pot during cooking so the rice is fluffy and tastier 5. Super Rigid Crystal Coating: non-stick and anti-scratch for easy cleaning and enhanced durability

High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

Outer layer contains copper element for even cooking

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

210

Reviews

99%

recommend this product

2

04/10/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Reliable as always

Never been disappointed with Philips products, just as this one. Works as described, and reliably.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker

02/10/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

The product review about excellency.

The cooker works well, cooks faster, and has rice cooks well. Rice pot side handles are easy and it's useful.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker Nasi Premium + HD3138/62 Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker Nasi Premium + HD3138/62 Rice Cooker

11/11/2022

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Easy to use one touch button Rice Cooker - HD3138

This is a great simple to use one touch button Rice Cooker. It worked as designed - cook white rice to perfection.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker Nasi Premium + HD3138/62 Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker Nasi Premium + HD3138/62 Rice Cooker

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 