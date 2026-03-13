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Daily Collection Rice cooker

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionRice cooker

HD3119/32

Daily Collection Rice cooker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours. - English

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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