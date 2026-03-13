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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Daily Collection Rice cooker
Discontinued
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HD3119/32
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User Manual Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker
Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours. - English
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