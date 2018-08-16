2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3128/33
Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
Philips state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic pot is 3x harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours
ProCeramic Pot with big handle
Smart 3D heating
48hr keep warm
Big capacity of 2L
1. Black Outer Coating: helps to retain heat, keeping the rice warm and fresh 2. Protective Resin: protects the alloy making the pot firmer and more durable 3. Extra Thick Alloy: Evenly conducts heat to ensure that every single grain of rice is boiled and cooked throughout, giving you the desired texture 4. ProCeramic state of the art coating: 3 times harder than normal pot coatings.
High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning
Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain
3.4
of 5
7
Reviews
Eindhoven
16/08/2018
Indonesia
This product gives you what you needed and expected
All Philips products in our house is top1. Also friends and family speak about Philips products as brand no. 1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3128/33 Jar Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3128/33 Jar Rice Cooker
ikacha2sari
20/06/2018
Indonesia
product
i love this product because this product easy to use and elegant design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3128/33 Jar Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3128/33 Jar Rice Cooker
cha2
02/02/2021
Indonesia
daya tahan produk
sudah 4 tahun menggunakan Philips Viva Collection Penanak Nasi HD3128/33 ProCeramic Pot dan baru kemarin ganti pancinya dan mudah untuk mendapatkan panci pengganti di onlineshop official Philips...terima kasih Philips :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3128/33 Penanak Nasi
Date of Use 2019-02-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3128/33 Penanak Nasi
Date of Use 2019-02-02
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers