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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/33
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/33
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/33
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/33
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/33
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/33
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/33
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/33
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/33
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/33
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/33
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/33

Discontinued

Viva CollectionJar Rice Cooker

HD3128/33

3.4

| (7) Reviews

Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

Philips state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic pot is 3x harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

With the ultimate, long lasting ProCeramic Pot

Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

  • ProCeramic Pot with big handle

  • Smart 3D heating

  • 48hr keep warm

  • Big capacity of 2L

State of the art ProCeramic coating is 3x harder

State of the art ProCeramic coating is 3x harder

1. Black Outer Coating: helps to retain heat, keeping the rice warm and fresh 2. Protective Resin: protects the alloy making the pot firmer and more durable 3. Extra Thick Alloy: Evenly conducts heat to ensure that every single grain of rice is boiled and cooked throughout, giving you the desired texture 4. ProCeramic state of the art coating: 3 times harder than normal pot coatings.

High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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3.4

of 5

7

Reviews

2

16/08/2018

Indonesia

Indonesia

This product gives you what you needed and expected

All Philips products in our house is top1. Also friends and family speak about Philips products as brand no. 1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3128/33 Jar Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3128/33 Jar Rice Cooker

20/06/2018

Indonesia

Indonesia

product

i love this product because this product easy to use and elegant design.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3128/33 Jar Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3128/33 Jar Rice Cooker

02/02/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

daya tahan produk

sudah 4 tahun menggunakan Philips Viva Collection Penanak Nasi HD3128/33 ProCeramic Pot dan baru kemarin ganti pancinya dan mudah untuk mendapatkan panci pengganti di onlineshop official Philips...terima kasih Philips :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3128/33 Penanak Nasi

Date of Use 2019-02-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3128/33 Penanak Nasi

Date of Use 2019-02-02

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 