2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3132/32
ProCeramic Pot with big handle
Smart 3D heating
48hr keep warm
Big capacity of 2L
ProCeramic plus: up to 5 times more durable than conventional rice cookers*. Its super scratch resistant surface is for longer usage (*Philips rice cooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ and conventional rice cooker inner pot is made of non-stick coating)
High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning
Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain
Reviews
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers