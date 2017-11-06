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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker HD3132/34
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker HD3132/34
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker HD3132/34
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker
  • Packaging photograph Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker HD3132/34
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker HD3132/34
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker HD3132/34
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker
  • Packaging photograph Philips Viva Collection Rice cooker

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Viva CollectionRice cooker

HD3132/34

Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

Philips state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic+ pot is 5x harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

With the ultimate, long lasting ProCeramic+ Pot

Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

  • ProCeramic Pot with big handle

  • Smart 3D heating

  • 48hr keep warm

  • Big capacity of 2L

State of the art ProCeramic+ coating is 5x harder

State of the art ProCeramic+ coating is 5x harder

ProCeramic plus: up to 5 times more durable than conventional rice cookers*. Its super scratch resistant surface is for longer usage (*Philips rice cooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ and conventional rice cooker inner pot is made of non-stick coating)

High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 