2 year warranty
Discontinued
Bakuhanseki coating inner pot
Smart 3D heating
48hr keep warm
Big capacity of 2L
Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.
Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours
Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Gufy27
29/01/2024
Indonesia
Verified buyer
Produk ini Bagus dan semoga awet
Sudah dicoba dan bagus, fitur-fitur nya juga oke banget
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/34 Penanak nasi
Date of Use 2022-12-28
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/34 Penanak nasi
Date of Use 2022-12-28
Safira26
16/06/2021
Indonesia
Philips employee
Rice Cooker Andalan
[Employee of philipsglobal] Rice Cooker andalanku banget! hasil nasinya bagus, pulen, matang merata. Panci nya juga bagus, gak gampang ngelupas dan gak lengket. Nasi nya pun awet dan tahan lama.
Pros
Pancinya awet, gak lengket dan gak gampang ngelupas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/34 Penanak nasi
Date of Use 2020-05-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/34 Penanak nasi
Date of Use 2020-05-16
Annajs
16/06/2021
Indonesia
Philips employee
Bagus sekali
[Employee of philipsglobal] Rice cooker sangat bagus kualitas nya nasi teteap hangat dan tidak kuning
Pros
Innerpot
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/34 Penanak nasi
Date of Use 2020-05-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/34 Penanak nasi
Date of Use 2020-05-16
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers