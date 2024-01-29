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  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
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  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
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  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

Discontinued

Viva CollectionRice cooker

HD3138/34

5
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
Philips state of the art 5-layer Bakuhanseki coating is 6X harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

With the ultimate, lasting Bakuhanseki coating po

Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

  • Bakuhanseki coating inner pot

  • Smart 3D heating

  • 48hr keep warm

  • Big capacity of 2L

Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.

Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours

Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

29/01/2024

Indonesia

Indonesia

Verified buyer

Produk ini Bagus dan semoga awet

Sudah dicoba dan bagus, fitur-fitur nya juga oke banget

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/34 Penanak nasi

Date of Use 2022-12-28

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/34 Penanak nasi

Date of Use 2022-12-28

16/06/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

Philips employee

Rice Cooker Andalan

[Employee of philipsglobal] Rice Cooker andalanku banget! hasil nasinya bagus, pulen, matang merata. Panci nya juga bagus, gak gampang ngelupas dan gak lengket. Nasi nya pun awet dan tahan lama.

Pros

Pancinya awet, gak lengket dan gak gampang ngelupas

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/34 Penanak nasi

Date of Use 2020-05-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/34 Penanak nasi

Date of Use 2020-05-16

16/06/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

Philips employee

Bagus sekali

[Employee of philipsglobal] Rice cooker sangat bagus kualitas nya nasi teteap hangat dan tidak kuning

Pros

Innerpot

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/34 Penanak nasi

Date of Use 2020-05-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/34 Penanak nasi

Date of Use 2020-05-16

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 