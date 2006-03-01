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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Toaster oven
Discontinued
HD4493/08
The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1
Toasts or warms food and snacks.
30-minute timer shuts off the oven once ready.
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Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers