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Kettle
Discontinued
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HD4665/22
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User Manual Philips Kettle - English
The robust metal kettle has a flat heating element that gives you boiling water in seconds and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. - English
All (5)
Can I use my Philips kettle without the anti-scale filter?
Can I heat up other liquids with my Philips kettle?
What happens if I switch on my Philips kettle without water?
What are the white spots on the bottom of my Philips kettle?
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
Water is coming from the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base my Philips Kettle
My Philips Kettle does not switch on
My Philips kettle boils and stops
My Philips Kettle is dirty with small spots inside
Contacting Philips
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