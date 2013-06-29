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  • Boil just what you need
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  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need
  • Boil just what you need

Discontinued

Kettle

HD4670/20

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Boil just what you need
The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed metal Philips kettle allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment
See all benefits

This kettle save up to 66 % energy

Boil just what you need

  • 1.7 L 2400 W

  • 1 cup indicator

  • Brushed metal

  • Spring lid

One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

Power cord winder for easy storage

Power cord winder for easy storage

The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

Multi safety system

Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

29/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great kettle

waited a while before purchasing, but worth the wait a kettle is a kettle but we like the way this feels it boils quick and you can just boil one cup full if you wish. overall very happy with this.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4670/20 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4670/20 Kettle

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