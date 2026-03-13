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2 year warranty
Kettles
All series
Viva Collection Kettle
Discontinued
Support
HD4677/40
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Consumer Care Book Philips Viva Collection Kettle - English
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection Kettle HD4677/40
All (2)
Can I use my Philips kettle without the anti-scale filter?
What are the white spots on the bottom of my Philips kettle?
Water is coming from the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base my Philips Kettle
My Philips Kettle does not switch on
It takes a long time for my Philips kettle to boil water
My Philips kettle stays in the "ON" position
Contacting Philips
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