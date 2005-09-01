Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Kettles
All series
Kettle
Discontinued
HD4681/80
1.7 L 2400 W
Water level indicator
White orange
Hinged lid
Bell rings when your water is ready
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Reviews
Be the first to review this item
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?