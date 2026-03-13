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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Rice cooker
Discontinued
Support
HD4723/50
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User Manual Philips Rice cooker - English
Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. Philips' rice cookers come with automatic cooking programs that better preserve the freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice. - English
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