2 year warranty
Discontinued
Artifical Intelligence
8 menus
10 cups
Computerized heating mechanism and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs
Rice menu includes plain rice, quick plain rice, small portion plain rice, glutinous rice, mixed rice, rice with soup.
It has varieties of cooking menu including congee, soup, steam, stew, cake
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
pw3666
18/08/2013
Malaysia
Just nice
Used the cooker for almost a year, cooking rice mainly so didn't really use much of the other functions. Served me well, easy to use and easy to clean. One thing bad about it is I can't change the battery to power the display myself. Wish Philip improve the design on this part. Of course I don't mean having a manual that tells you how to fix and replace parts if it becomes faulty.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4755/00 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4755/00 Rice cooker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers