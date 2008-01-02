2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4918
8 menus
8 power LCD with timer
Silver
The maximum power output reaches 2000W during cooking
Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request
Steam-Lo, Steam-Hi, Stew, Stir-fry, Soup/Congee, Boiling, Keep warm, hotpot
Reviews
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers