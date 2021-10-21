2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sensor Touch
2100W high power
1 to 120 mins cooking time settings.
Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition
5 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
dedesaid
21/10/2021
Singapore
sleek induction cooker with glass top
the induction cooker does not get hot around the pot, very efficient in heating up contents in the pot, sleek looking with glass top as well, v pleased with both aesthetics and function of induction cooker!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4932/30 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4932/30 Induction cooker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers