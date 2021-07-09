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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Fryer
Discontinued
Support
HD6107/70
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Localized commercial leaflet
User Manual
All (2)
What does the Philips fryer PreClean function do?
What do the symbols on my Philips food fryer mean?
My Philips deep fat fryer smells
The oil foams when I use my Philips deep fat fryer
Oil spills from my Philips deep fat fryer during use
The lid of my Philips deep fat fryer will not open
Steam escapes from places other than the filter of my Philips fryer
Contacting Philips
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