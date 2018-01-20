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  • Enjoy authentic coffee for two
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  • Enjoy authentic coffee for two
  • Enjoy authentic coffee for two
  • Enjoy authentic coffee for two
  • Enjoy authentic coffee for two
  • Enjoy authentic coffee for two
  • Enjoy authentic coffee for two
  • Enjoy authentic coffee for two
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  • Enjoy authentic coffee for two
  • Enjoy authentic coffee for two
  • Enjoy authentic coffee for two
  • Enjoy authentic coffee for two
  • Enjoy authentic coffee for two
  • Enjoy authentic coffee for two

Discontinued

Daily CollectionSingle cup coffee maker

HD7140/55

3.5
| (4) Reviews
Enjoy authentic coffee for two
Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffeemaker in a compact and contemporary design for easy storage
See all benefits

Slim, small and simple coffee machine

Enjoy authentic coffee for two

  • White orange

Ultra compact design

Ultra compact design

This compact Philips coffee maker will take up minimal space on your kitchen counter.

Direct automatic shut-off

After brewing your filter coffee, the Philips coffeemaker switches off automatically and help you save energy.

Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2

20/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good filter coffee for two in minutes.

We have used a Café Duo every morning for years to make delicious filter coffee for two. Its simple to use and reliable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7140/54 Single cup coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7140/54 Single cup coffee maker

08/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

We are on our third cafe duo and it's great

We are on our third version of this product and I estimate we have used a cafe duo for our first morning coffee every day for about twenty years. Good coffee, no wasted resouces (capsules) and a free choice of any coffee you like - or like to blend. We still have the permanent filter we bought with our first version,

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7140/54 Single cup coffee maker

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7140/54 Single cup coffee maker

19/11/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

one of the best

We have had this coffee machine for about two years and it is in use everyday, we use it as a tea maker for the mornings using one tea bag with cups bought from Ikea, works perfect for us.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7140/54 Single cup coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7140/54 Single cup coffee maker

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