2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7140/55
White orange
This compact Philips coffee maker will take up minimal space on your kitchen counter.
After brewing your filter coffee, the Philips coffeemaker switches off automatically and help you save energy.
Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.
3.5
of 5
4
Reviews
LazySunday
20/01/2018
United Kingdom
Good filter coffee for two in minutes.
We have used a Café Duo every morning for years to make delicious filter coffee for two. Its simple to use and reliable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7140/54 Single cup coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7140/54 Single cup coffee maker
bobdel
08/03/2020
United Kingdom
We are on our third cafe duo and it's great
We are on our third version of this product and I estimate we have used a cafe duo for our first morning coffee every day for about twenty years. Good coffee, no wasted resouces (capsules) and a free choice of any coffee you like - or like to blend. We still have the permanent filter we bought with our first version,
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7140/54 Single cup coffee maker
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7140/54 Single cup coffee maker
oldi
19/11/2017
United Kingdom
one of the best
We have had this coffee machine for about two years and it is in use everyday, we use it as a tea maker for the mornings using one tea bag with cups bought from Ikea, works perfect for us.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7140/54 Single cup coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7140/54 Single cup coffee maker