2 year warranty
Discontinued
With glass jug
White & blue
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.
4.1
of 5
41
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
sayusayu
30/06/2018
Malaysia
I like PHILIPS HD 7450/20 Coffee Maker
PHILIPS HD 7450/20 Daily Collection Coffee Maker is very good. I got to drink good coffee everyday. Thank you.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker
cychong
23/09/2013
Malaysia
Speedy and easy to use
It produces coffee in minutes and really easy to clean. However the design of the pot could be improved to minimize dripping when pouring.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker
Bouhedli1Mohamed1Nassim
18/12/2015
Singapore
Excellent
Performance Excellent Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7450/20 With glass jug Black
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker