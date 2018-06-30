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  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
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  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

Discontinued

Daily CollectionCoffee maker

HD7450/70

4.1
| (41) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffeemaker with a smart and compact design for easy storage.
See all benefits

Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

  • With glass jug

  • White & blue

Water level indication for easy filling

Water level indication for easy filling

Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

41

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2

30/06/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

I like PHILIPS HD 7450/20 Coffee Maker

PHILIPS HD 7450/20 Daily Collection Coffee Maker is very good. I got to drink good coffee everyday. Thank you.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

23/09/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Speedy and easy to use

It produces coffee in minutes and really easy to clean. However the design of the pot could be improved to minimize dripping when pouring.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

18/12/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent

Performance Excellent Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7450/20 With glass jug Black

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

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