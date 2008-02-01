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    SENSEO® XL Water tank

    HD7982/70

    Extra-Large Water Reservoir

    Start spending more time enjoying your coffee than preparing it! With the SENSEO® Extra-Large Water Reservoir HD7982/70 you can accommodate 8 cups of coffee, which means more convenience and less refills.

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    SENSEO® XL Water tank

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    Extra-Large Water Reservoir

    for up to 8 cups of fresh SENSEO® coffee

    • For SENSEO Original
    • 1,2l / 8 coffee cups capacity
    • +70% water capacity
    1,2 liters capacity for less refills

    1,2 liters capacity for less refills

    The 1,2 liters capacity of the Extra-Large Water Reservoir accomodates water for 8 cups of fresh SENSEO® coffee. This reduces the duration of the coffee preparation procedure. Therefore you can spend more time enjoying the coffee in an easy and effortless manner

    Dishwasher proof for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher proof for easy cleaning

    The Extra-Large Water Reservoir for SENSEO® coffee machine is dishwasher-proof and can be easily maintained clean.

    Removable XL water reservoir for easy filling and cleaning

    The Extra-Large Water Reservoir for your SENSEO® coffee maker can be easily removed. This allows fast and easy filling and cleaning of the reservoir.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Poland

    • Technical specifications

      Capacity water tank
      1.2  l
      Capacity water tank
      8  cups

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      0.45  kg
      Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
      294 x 178 x 140  mm

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product types
      HD7810, HD7811, HD7812, HD7814/62, HD7814/60, HD7817, HD7819, HD7803, HD7804, HD781, HD6553, HD6554, HD6556

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