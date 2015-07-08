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2 year warranty

All series

  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day

Discontinued

Philips Saeco PoemiaManual Espresso machine

HD8323/01

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Authentic Italian Espresso every day

The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

See all benefits

With pressurized crema filter

Authentic Italian Espresso every day

  • Classic Milk Frother

  • Black

Pressurized Crema filter holder

Pressurized Crema filter holder

This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema – whatever coffee blend you may choose.

Suitable for ground coffee and pads

Suitable for ground coffee and pads

For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads

15 bar pump

15 bar pump

High pressure ensures that the ground coffee entire aroma is always fully extracted

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

08/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good all round roduct

I have had other products by diferent manufactures and ths is by far the best. I like the reliability and maintenance free aspects.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

29/05/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

We're happy with it

This was a Christmas present for my husband. In short, we nearly considered taking it on holiday it's so much a part of our lives now. At first we had to buy new cups to fit underneath it but now we have done that and we have worked out how to use it we are very happy. We read a number of reviews that suggest if you don't properly seat the reservoir you get water all over the place so we just top it up with a jug, that way you don't have to reprime the system either. So, the only real drawback is the cup height being so short. We don't use the steam wand much but make sure you have that on securely because I didn't once and it flew off which was quite messy -haven't done that again ;-)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

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