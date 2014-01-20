HD9306/03
Safe and easy boiling
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage
UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.
Easy opening and closing helps to avoid scalding
Easier handling
Food-grade stainless steel
Design specifications
Dimensions and weight
Technical specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.