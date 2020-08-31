2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.0
of 5
12
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
LucieY
31/08/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Love this hairbrush!
I researched about this hairbrush before purchasing, as it seem excessive to pay for a hairbrush. In summary, worth every dime: 1. My straight bob hair shines after brushing with it. It no longer looks dry. And I don't even need to use a hair conditioner. 2. The detachable brush and be easily washed. 3. It is very handy! Especially for those who want to carry it around. What can be improved: 1) Make it USB-chargeable 2) Have a cloth carrier for easy of carry the brush around.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush
Date of Use 2019-07-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush
Date of Use 2019-07-31
Esthersoo
18/06/2016
Singapore
Must try!
Received this as a present and have been loving it ever since! I have thick, coarse hair which sometimes makes me look unkempt because of 'fly away" when i tie my hair. Philips Ionic Brush smooths and leaves my hair so soft and shiny! it is amazing! Highly recommended. I'm not sure if Philips sells the replacement/refill bristles brush separately? If not, Philips, pls consider
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush
Queena
27/11/2016
Australia
nice performance
my hair is very dry and natural curly, it is very useful to me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyShine HP4585/00 Ionic styling brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyShine HP4585/00 Ionic styling brush