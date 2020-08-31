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Discontinued

EasyShine HP4586/00 Ionic styling brush

HP4586/00

4

| (12) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

12

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

2

31/08/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Love this hairbrush!

I researched about this hairbrush before purchasing, as it seem excessive to pay for a hairbrush. In summary, worth every dime: 1. My straight bob hair shines after brushing with it. It no longer looks dry. And I don't even need to use a hair conditioner. 2. The detachable brush and be easily washed. 3. It is very handy! Especially for those who want to carry it around. What can be improved: 1) Make it USB-chargeable 2) Have a cloth carrier for easy of carry the brush around.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush

Date of Use 2019-07-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush

Date of Use 2019-07-31

18/06/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Must try!

Received this as a present and have been loving it ever since! I have thick, coarse hair which sometimes makes me look unkempt because of 'fly away" when i tie my hair. Philips Ionic Brush smooths and leaves my hair so soft and shiny! it is amazing! Highly recommended. I'm not sure if Philips sells the replacement/refill bristles brush separately? If not, Philips, pls consider

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush

27/11/2016

Australia

Australia

nice performance

my hair is very dry and natural curly, it is very useful to me.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyShine HP4585/00 Ionic styling brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyShine HP4585/00 Ionic styling brush

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