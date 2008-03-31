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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

Straightener

HP4638/00

Let it shine!

Release your hair’s shine potential. Shiny, glossy hair looks it’s best when straightened with the Philips SalonStraight Active Ion. Ionic condiotning, Ceramic plates and professional styling temperature ensure beautiful results.

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SalonStraight Active Ion

Let it shine!

  • 180°C

  • Ceramic

  • IonBoost

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

180°C temperature for beautiful results

180°C temperature for beautiful results

This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

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