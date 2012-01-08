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Discontinued

SalonDryHairdryer

HP4940/30

4

| (23) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Great results wherever you go

Don’t leave home with out it. The SalonDry Travel is small enough to fit into any travel bag. Foldable, easy to use yet featuring 1600W of drying power, it should be top of any packing list.

See all benefits

SalonDry Travel

Great results wherever you go

  • 1600W

  • Foldable

  • Dual voltage

1600W for gentle drying

1600W for gentle drying

This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

Three flexible settings for more control

Three flexible settings for more control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

Foldable handle for easy portability

Foldable handle for easy portability

This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

23

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

08/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Good strong and sturdy... excellent foldup handle... fantastic for travel... one more thing, the lowest speed is my favourite speed, cool and yet strong air emitted!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry HP4940/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry HP4940/00 Hairdryer

03/08/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Love the compact design n travel pouch!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry HP4940/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry HP4940/00 Hairdryer

04/07/2018

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

ดีมากๆค่ะ

ใช้ดีมากๆค่ะ มีลมร้อนกับลมเย็น เป่าผมได้แห้งดี เป่าเสร็จแล้วผมสวยมีน้ำหนัก ชอบมากๆค่ะ

This review was made for SalonDry HP4940/00 Hairdryer

This review was made for SalonDry HP4940/00 Hairdryer

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