2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6493/00
Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips
Thanks to the soothing properties of ice and an integrated massage system, the new Satinelle Ice significantly reduces the pain normally associated with epilation. The hypoallergenic ceramic disc system is also gentle on sensitive skin.
Purple
The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.
Follows the body’s contours for maximum pain reduction during epilation and an immediate cooling and soothing effect on the skin afterwards.
Works with the skin cooler to distract from the sensation of epilation.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
Nini86
08/01/2017
United Kingdom
Best epilator and lady shave!!
This product is probably the best epilator I have ever purchased. The lady shave head was extremely gentle but gave the closest shave and left no irritation. And the design made it very easy to use, the ceramic used on the epilation head had a fantastic grip, even for the most thickest of hair types with minimum pain. My wire unfortunately broke and I can't seem to buy this product anywhere :( please bring this back
This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6493/00 Epilator
This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6493/00 Epilator