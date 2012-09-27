2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6509/01
Perfect smooth skin for longer
Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.
Total body, with shaving head
Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time
Shaving head attachment perfectly follows contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with additional comb to cut longer hairs before epilation or to trim your bikini area.
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!
3.8
of 5
10
Reviews
BGP56
27/09/2012
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Wish I had purchased earlier
Have been using this now for a couple of months, hair grow back is minimal, painless on legs, have enlisted help to do my under arms, which is now painless as well. For me it is perfect and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator
Rose
30/10/2011
United Kingdom
THIS PRODUCT IS EXCELLENT VALUE FOR MONEY
This is my first epilator. I have found it easy to use. The shaving attachment is a bonus I didn't expect to get. My daughter spent £50 more for another brand of epilator and as far as I can see my Philips epilator is as good if not better. I used to have to shave daily but now I can leave it for almost a week - which is a great convenience. I highly recommend this product and am even tempted to buy 2 more for my other two daughters for Christmas!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator
Jailbird60
05/10/2011
United Kingdom
Much less painful than I expected
I was a bit apprehensive before I tried this epilator. I thought it might be too painful to use but in fact with the attachment provided it wasn't very painful at all. Of course the more often you use it the less painful it is as there are fewer hairs to be gripped. The regrowth is finer and there is no rough stubble - I wish I'd bought one years ago!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator