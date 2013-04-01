2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8112/00
Easy care for your hair
The hair dryer with compact size and nice design, quickly dry your hair.
1100W
3 flexible speed settings
This compact hair dryer offers you 3 pre-selected heat & speed combinations for an easy, quick and caring blow dry.
A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!
The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in a more precise styling and quick drying.
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