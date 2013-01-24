Other items in the box
- Cleaning brush
- Protection cap
Close even on the neck
A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with Lift & Cut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave
You'll have 35+ minutes of shaving time that's around 14 shaves after 1 hour of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.
Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.
This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.
All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.
The Lift & Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably
