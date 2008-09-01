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  • Close even on the neck Close even on the neck Close even on the neck

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    HQ6990/16

    Close even on the neck

    A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with Lift & Cut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

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    Close even on the neck

    Lift&Cut blades

    • CloseCut heads Flex & Float
    • 35+ min cordless use/1h charge
    • Pop-up trimmer
    Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

    Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

    35+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

    35+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

    You'll have 35+ minutes of shaving time that's around 14 shaves after 1 hour of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Use your Philips shaver corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

    Pop-up trimmer

    Pop-up trimmer

    Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

    Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

    Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

    This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

    Charging indicator

    Charging indicator

    Lift & Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

    The Lift & Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Run time
      30  minute(s)
      Automatic voltage
      100-240  V

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads
      Shaving system
      Super Lift & Cut technology

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      Corded/cordless
      Charging
      1 hour

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • Cleaning brush
    • Protection cap
    Badge-D2C

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