ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close

Discontinued

7000 SeriesElectric shaver

HQ7300

4.6

| (16) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Comfortably close

This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tab every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.

See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Comfortably close

  • Mains version

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Comfort shaving heads

Comfort shaving heads

The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

16

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

20/08/2013

Canada

Canada

Best product around.

Would not use anything else but Philip shave; it is convenient and easy to clean even under water.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7300 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7300 Electric shaver

22/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Shaver

I have have this shaver for many years and it has always worked well. So much so that it has outlasted its successor.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good shaver

A very good shaver which allows the use of water in cleansuing it. Aslo replaceable cutters are available which renews the life of the shaver and avoids the need to buy a new one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025 