2 year warranty
Discontinued
Comfortably close
This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tab every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
Mains version
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
4.6
of 5
16
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Chile
20/08/2013
Canada
Best product around.
Would not use anything else but Philip shave; it is convenient and easy to clean even under water.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7300 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7300 Electric shaver
Stan0000000000000009
22/02/2016
United Kingdom
Great Shaver
I have have this shaver for many years and it has always worked well. So much so that it has outlasted its successor.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Henrisilver
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Very good shaver
A very good shaver which allows the use of water in cleansuing it. Aslo replaceable cutters are available which renews the life of the shaver and avoids the need to buy a new one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025